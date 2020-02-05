|
Frank Joseph Wiedner, 96, was the loving husband of the late Alyce Wiedner for 72 years. Father of 6, grandfather of 24, great-grandfather of 13, passed away peacefully at home on January, 31st 2020. Loving father of Patricia (Paul) Purcell, Carole (Peter) Clarke, Paul (Harriet) Wiedner, Mark (Jenifer) Wiedner, John Wiedner and Marianne (Chip) Stride. Dear grandfather of Carolann (Baird) Allis, Paul (Mary) Purcell, Emily (Josh) Locke, Mark (Michelle) Purcell, Rebecca (Hubert) de la Vauvre, Molly (Parker) Dunning, the late Jimmy Wiedner, Beth (Faiz) Razi, Katie Wiedner, Maggie Wiedner, Annie Wiedner, Andrew (Nikki) Wiedner, Landis Wiedner, Wally Wiedner, Hallie Wiedner, Aubrey Baldwin, Paige Baldwin, Caleb Wiedner, Hannah Wiedner, Joshua Wiedner, Allie Stride, Parker Stride, Caroline Stride and Martha Stride. Revered great-grandfather of Catherine, John Paul, and Mark Allis, Owen and Madison Purcell, Frank Locke, Caroline, Patrick James, and Sophie de la Vauvre, Clarke Dunning, Brooklyn, Pason, and Wesley Wiedner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Caroline Wiedner; his siblings, Sister Marie Wiedner OP, William Wiedner and Joseph (Pat) Wiedner; his beloved wife, Alyce Joyce Wiedner; and cherished grandson, Jimmy Wiedner. Frank was born and raised on the Northwest side of Chicago. He attended St. Philomena's Grade School, DePaul Academy High School, DePaul University, DePaul College of Law and then to midshipmen school at John Carroll University and Harvard University for officer communications. Frank and his wife Alyce were married in Tokyo, Japan in 1946 after World War II. They settled in Chicago and later moved to Glen Ellyn where they raised their six children. Frank practiced law in Chicago for 45 years. He started with General Accident Insurance Company and later formed his own firm in 1973 (Wiedner & McAuliffe). The firm is now located in five states and has over 75 attorneys. He was a frequent lecturer for Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education and served as editor of the Illinois State Bar Association newsletter on Workman's Compensation for 30 years. His unparalleled run of volunteer service to the Village of Glen Ellyn began with his appointment in 1965 to Plan Commission, followed in 1967 with the concurrent appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals. This was followed in 1969 by election as Village President, a role he served for 4 years. Frank guided The Village during a time of high growth and completion of major village projects including the relocation of municipal offices to the Civic Center (formerly Duane Street School). In appreciation of his efforts, village officials dedicated the gymnasium in his name. In addition, Frank was instrumental in the Village's efforts to acquire the land to expand The Village Links Golf Course to a 27-hole course. Frank served on the Board of the Fire & Police Commission from 1981-2005. Lastly, Frank continued his service in the community through his participation as an original member of the DuPage Water Commission, securing Lake Michigan water for Glen Ellyn and surrounding communities. Frank developed commercial and residential properties including the street where he built the family home on Joyce Court which was named in honor of his wife, Alyce Joyce Wiedner. Frank was an active member in the Rotary and Knights of Columbus. He was a founding member of the Glen Ellyn Chapter of Romeos (Retired Old Men Eating Out) at Santa Fe Restaurant in Glen Ellyn. He continued to play tennis, racquet ball, golf and snow ski into his 80s. A very special thanks to Jembo whose care and devotion over the last 15 months to Frank was unparalleled. Above all else, his love of his wife and family was extraordinary. Family was the most important thing in his life and for 54 years the house on Joyce Court was an epicenter of family gatherings and cherished memories. Frank will be remembered on Sunday, February 9th at Leonard Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 10th at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marianjoy Rehabilitation Center & Misericordia in his honor.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020