Frank L. "Poppy" Dominowski, 67, cherished husband for 43 years of Barbara, nee Jameson; loving father of Dennis (Kim) Krohn and the late Cynthia Nelson; beloved poppy of Tiffany, Chelsea, Chance, Trace, Madison, Natalie, Jackie and Haley; proud great-poppy of Astrid, Emaleigh and Mason; fond brother of Wayne (Linda) and Darlene; kind uncle of many. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date as soon as it is safe for all of Frank's family, friends and coworkers to gather together to celebrate and acknowledge the life of this amazing man. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Open Bible Church or the Hanover Park Fire Department would be appreciated. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020