Frank M. Panzica, 91, of Chicago, passed away May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angela Panzica; loving father of the late Nicholas and Karla (Doug) Megow; proud grandfather of Jacqueline (Steven) Spreengo, Elizabeth Megow, Frank (Joanna) Panzica and Christopher Panzica; dear great-grandfather of Lily and Nicholas; fond brother of Anthony Panzica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Frances Panzica. Private visitation and funeral service Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020