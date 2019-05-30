Daily Herald Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W. Algonquin Road
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
FRANK P. CAMPISE


FRANK P. CAMPISE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Frank P. Campise, 88, was born April 5, 1931 in Elmwood Park to Frank and Jennie (nee Militello) Campise and passed away May 27, 2019. Frank was the beloved husband of Romaine (nee Loftis) Campise; loving father of Margaret (Jeff) Tobias, Frank (Helen) Campise and John (Kathie) Campise; cherished grandfather of Malorie, Alyssa, Christina, Johnny, Joey, Jennie and Francesca; dear brother of the late Mary Gerage, Frances Kalve and Nancy Weissbrodt and also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 1 at 9:45 AM at St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Due to flower allergies, please omit flowers and contributions to the , 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or St. Zachary Church is appreciated. Funeral information, call 847-253-5423 or visit lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 30, 2019
