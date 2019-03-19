Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
More Obituaries for FRANK ARNDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK R. ARNDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANK R. ARNDT Obituary
BARTLETT - Frank R. Arndt, 93, died March 17, 2019. Frank was the beloved husband of the late Mary; loving father of Raymond (Nancy), Robert J. Arndt, the late Richard (Patricia) and the late Frank J. (Linda); proud grandfather of Christy (David), Rickie, Loraine, Lisa (Harold), Carrie, Robert, Joseph (Lynn), Gabriel (Nicky) and Matthew (Lydia); cherished great-grandfather of Alex, Jack, Jacob (Nancy), Austin, McKayla, Dylan, Savanna, Kyle,Tyler, Frank and Isabel; dear great-great-grandfather of Calvin; fond brother of the late Peter, Henry, Ray, Joseph, Dorothy and Christopher. Frank was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed bowling, dancing, crafting and jigsaw puzzles. Frank also liked playing card particularly canasta and pinochle. He was a Eucharistic minister and usher at Church of the Holy Spirit for many years. Visitation Tuesday, March 19, 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Funeral Wednesday 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:30am. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , or Cystinosis Research Network, www.cystinosis.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
