1/
FRANK R. CHIKOS III
1947 - 2020
Frank R. Chikos, III, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in Vernon Hills, IL. He was born June 18, 1947 in Detroit, MI, was formerly of Hartville, OH, living in Vernon Hills for the past 35 years. Frank received his Bachelor's degree from Wayne State University and his Master's degree from Northeastern University in education. He was a former English teacher at Antioch High School for 22 years and enjoyed drawing and oil painting. Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Kelley Chikos; 2 sons, Timothy (Alexia) Chikos and Robert (Aileen) Chikos; 2 grandchildren, Martin and Paul; a brother, John (Diane) Chikos and a sister, Kathleen (Bill) Carson. He was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Joseph Chikos. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue in Libertyville, IL. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
