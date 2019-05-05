Daily Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
FRANK VALENZIANO
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Interment
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Libertyville, IL
More Obituaries for FRANK VALENZIANO
FRANK R. VALENZIANO


FRANK R. VALENZIANO Obituary
Visitation for Frank R. Valenziano, 84, of Fox Lake, formerly of Mundelein, is from 4-8 PM Friday May 10, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein and from 9-10 AM Saturday. Funeral service will begin at 10 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville. Frank was born March 7, 1935 in Chicago and died Thursday May 2, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington. Frank was a devoted volunteer at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was a simple, humble man that loved spending time with his family. One of his greatest joys was carrying on his parent's tradition of a homemade ravioli for Christmas dinner. Making the raviolis with his children was something he looked forward to every year. This tradition was an integral part of their family and has been enjoyed by five generations. He had a great sense of humor, he enjoyed reading, fishing and traveling. He is survived by his children Cathy (Scott) Dittmer, Robert (Sharon) Valenziano, Lisa (Alex) Gariup, Barbara Valenziano, Jennifer (Larry) Worden, 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mona, his brothers Pasquale and Salvatore and his granddaughter Olivia Portzen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to JourneyCare at www.journeycare.org or Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.cancerresearch.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
