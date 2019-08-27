|
Frank Robert Costabile passed away at the age of 77 on August 24, 2019. Born in Chicago in 1942, Frank Costabile was the son of the late Frank and Palma (nee Del Preto) Costabile. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. military. He received the Good Conduct Medal for his service in the Vietnam War. He earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Northern Illinois University. Professionally, he founded the accounting firm Costabile & Steffens in 1978, which became a successful family business. After he transitioned from owner to part-time employee to begin a semi-"retirement" in 2009, Frank continued his dedication to the firm, going to the office almost every day to ensure that his clients and company had whatever was needed. Frank filled the room with his warmth and generosity. He gathered friends wherever he went and, importantly, kept these friends for life. His 50-year marriage to Joan was grounded in love, respect, and humor, and served as an example of what a loving marriage should be. Frank was always up for anything. Spending time with him meant lots of laughter, spirited discussions, fun, and adventure. He was a touchstone for so many. We are grateful for the generous love he shared with us all. Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan (nee Cargola) Costabile; his sister, Angie and her husband Tony Concialdi; his 4 children, Frank J. Costabile and his wife, Stacey, Joe Costabile and his wife, Christine, Carrie Laurence and her husband, Dan, and Kristi Costabile Kelly and her husband, Jon; his 14 grandchildren, Kyra, Frank, Karissa, Michael, Christopher, Isabella, Emilia, Alena, Cecelia, Kailee, Kyle, Joey, Jake, Benjamin; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Despite the considerable length of this list, please note that it is incomplete because it does not include the vast number of individuals whom Frank welcomed into his life and considered family. Visitation for will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr., Palatine. Interment will be private. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019