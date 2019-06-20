|
Frank S. Matus passed away on June 16, 2019. US Marine Corps Veteran. Cherished husband of Shirley Matus (nee Harbert). Devoted father of Corey and Michael (Erin) Matus. Proud grandfather of Maebe Matus. Loving brother of Cindy (Phil) Polakovic and Sheryl (Tom) Callahan. Fond uncle of Melissa (Eric) Russell, Kaitie Polakovic, Patrick Callahan, Timothy Callahan, Cassandra Callahan, Ricky Divizio, Mark Divizio, Janne (Brian) Klepak-Boersma and Larry (Wendy) Klepak. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Dorothy Matus and his siblings, Toni (John) Divizio, Steve "Butch" Matus and Kathy (John) Bitters. Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Visitation Friday, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private, followed by burial of ashes with military rites at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info, 630-922-9630.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019