|
|
LAKE ZURICH - Frank S. Noga, a life-long resident of Buffalo Grove, was born on February 21, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Sophie (nee Glowiak) Noga. He died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Glenview Terrace Nursing Home in Glenview, Illinois. Mr. Noga worked as a metal polisher for over 40 years with Rego, formerly Bastian-Blessing. Frank served in the Army during WW II and was a member of American Legion Post #923 in Chicago and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Regina Council and Elizabeth Ann Seton Assembly. He enjoyed bowling and used to play in several leagues. In earlier days he liked his fishing trips to Star Lake, Wisconsin. Frank was a Die-Hard Cub Fan and liked watching Villanova basketball. He and his late wife, Evelyn, used to enjoy Polka and Swing dancing and to travel the country. He is remembered as a loving father who put his wife and children first in his life. Frank is survived by his children Randy (Ann) Noga, Celeste (Bill) Scott, and Eileen Remlinger; his grandchildren Katie, Gregory, Colleen (Dan), Chrissy, Travis and Emily; his great grandson Robert Randall; and his sister, Josephine Offman. He was preceded in death by wife, Evelyn A. Noga and his parents. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:15 am, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, Illinois for Mass at 10:00 am. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2020