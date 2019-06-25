Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
FRANK TRIPOLI

FRANK TRIPOLI Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Frank Tripoli, 83, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 20 years. Born in Bagheria, Sicily, he passed away June 24, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Frank was the beloved husband of the late Rosa Maria (1988); loving father of Jack V. (Lynda) and Vito (Melissa); dear brother of the late Jack (Sara), Marie (Vince) Travaglio, Nina (Pat) Scalera, the late Jack (Sara), sister in law Mary (Mike) Marino; and cherished grandfather of Lauren, Frank, Patrick and Andrew. Frank was a retired insurance producer A visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel Prayers Friday, 9:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum. Memorial contributions to chicagolighthouse.org appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019
