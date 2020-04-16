|
|
HUNTLEY - Frank W. Hopp Jr. died on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with kidney failure. He leaves his "ever lovin" wife of 30 years, Catherine Ryan; his daughter, Julie (Louis) Capozzoli, and their children, Jackie, Jana, and Louie; his son, Sean (Liz) Ryan, and their children, Olive and Annabel; his daughter, Allison (Aaron) Baker, and their children, Eleanor, Sarah, and Cora. Frank is preceded in death by parents, Frank W. and Elsie (nee Ludwig) Hopp; his brother, Carroll; his sister, Avis, first wife, Carol; and his sons, Jeff and John. Frank and his wife were 25 year members of Harvest Bible Chapel and were involved in various ministries. No services are planned at this time. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2020