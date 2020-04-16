Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK HOPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK W. HOPP Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK W. HOPP Jr. Obituary
HUNTLEY - Frank W. Hopp Jr. died on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with kidney failure. He leaves his "ever lovin" wife of 30 years, Catherine Ryan; his daughter, Julie (Louis) Capozzoli, and their children, Jackie, Jana, and Louie; his son, Sean (Liz) Ryan, and their children, Olive and Annabel; his daughter, Allison (Aaron) Baker, and their children, Eleanor, Sarah, and Cora. Frank is preceded in death by parents, Frank W. and Elsie (nee Ludwig) Hopp; his brother, Carroll; his sister, Avis, first wife, Carol; and his sons, Jeff and John. Frank and his wife were 25 year members of Harvest Bible Chapel and were involved in various ministries. No services are planned at this time. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -