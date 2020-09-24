1/1
FRANK WILLIAM TRIKUR
NAPERVILLE - Frank William Trikur, 59, a longtime resident of Naperville IL, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after a 6-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis aka ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. Beloved husband of Cheryl Trikur (nee Gnatovic), whom he married on April 12, 1986 at St. Raphael's in Naperville, IL, loving father of Frank C. Trikur, Danielle Trikur and Becca Trikur, adored grandfather of Miles Clay, devoted son of Dorothy Trikur (nee Zalac) and the late Frank Theodore Trikur. Frank attended Sharon High school in Sharon, PA Class of 1979. He went on to attend Penn State University Class of 1983, where he majored in Nuclear Engineering. Later Frank earned his MBA from Benedictine University in 2005. Frank was immensely proud of his work as a Nuclear Engineer for Exelon. Frank was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa. While his children were younger, he could be seen driving and attending his daughters' ice skating, gymnastics, and cheerleading competitions to coaching his son's little league baseball team to being a Cub Scout Den Leader. He had an adventurous spirit: he parachuted from a perfectly good airplane (and he couldn't fly), he scuba-dived (and he couldn't swim) and he climbed mountains, the highest summit being 20,000 feet (because of their majesty). In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254, so that one day a cure is found. https://lesturnerals.org. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 3:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 South Mill St., Naperville, IL. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 PM. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
28
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
1 entry
September 22, 2020
So glad we reconnected after years away Frank. Gonna miss our talks about sports, baseball cards and old school neighborhood memories of back in Sharon, PA. So glad you are out of pain and suffering my brother. Time to lace them up & go for a run. Rest In Peace my friend. Love ya man. “Rack”
Ed Racketa
Friend
