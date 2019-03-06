|
Franklin E. Marshall age 96. Beloved husband of the late Valeria. Loving father of Franklin A. (Carol), Kathleen (Randy) Carrier and the late Robert (the late Marcia). Loved Grandpa of 10; great-grandfather of 11. Fond brother of Martha (The late George) Martin, Richard (the late Donna) Marshall, Jim (Dianna) Marshall, and the late Harold (the late Thelma) Marshall, Robert (the late Ina Lou) Marshall, Herb (Mary) Marshall and JoAnn (the late Yusef) Aljabora. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Lying in State Friday 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1213 Army Trail Blvd., Addison, IL. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace, Addison, IL or the appreciated. For information, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019