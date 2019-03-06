Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1213 Army Trail Blvd
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANKLIN MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANKLIN E. MARSHALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANKLIN E. MARSHALL Obituary
Franklin E. Marshall age 96. Beloved husband of the late Valeria. Loving father of Franklin A. (Carol), Kathleen (Randy) Carrier and the late Robert (the late Marcia). Loved Grandpa of 10; great-grandfather of 11. Fond brother of Martha (The late George) Martin, Richard (the late Donna) Marshall, Jim (Dianna) Marshall, and the late Harold (the late Thelma) Marshall, Robert (the late Ina Lou) Marshall, Herb (Mary) Marshall and JoAnn (the late Yusef) Aljabora. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Lying in State Friday 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1213 Army Trail Blvd., Addison, IL. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace, Addison, IL or the appreciated. For information, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now