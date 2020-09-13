Franklyn Robert Graf, 88, journeyed home to Jesus on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a difficult year battling congestive heart failure. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Reed, 60, who also succumbed to congestive heart failure in April 2020, his brother, Herman Graf, Jr. and his parents, Herman and Frances Graf. "Friendly Frankie," as he was known by family and friends, was married to the love of his life, Barbara, for 65 years. He was Dad to son, Rob (Judy), daughter, Carol Luetkehans (Dan), and daughter-in-law, Cindy Graf. Frank delighted in his grandchildren, Joshua (Meghan) Luetkehans, Alex (Claudia) Graf, Natalie Oesch (Kyle), Jenna Robinson (Stewart), Austin (Rachel) Graf, Danielle Jahns (Christopher), Spencer Graf, Andrew (Alycia) Luetkehans. He was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren and two on the way! Franklyn graduated from Bucknell University (1954) with a degree in Commerce and Finance. He served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany. He and his bride used the time overseas to enjoy many European destinations, and they developed an insatiable desire to explore the globe. Following a career in national sales, he retired in 1982 only to join his wife in the travel industry soon thereafter. Together, they owned and managed The Travel Pros, a Wheaton travel agency, for more than 25 years while successfully checking off their remaining "bucket list" destinations. A Wheaton resident for 33 years, Franklyn was active in civic and social endeavors. His interests included playing tennis, golf, and Arrowhead softball, as well as stamp and coin collecting. His love for barbershop music prompted him to have the whole family sing in 4-part harmony at dinner time. He shared his love for ping pong, blackjack, and soccer by teaching the children at early ages. A private service to celebrate Franklyn's life was held by immediate family and the burial of ashes will take place in the Memorial Garden of Hope Presbyterian Church, Wheaton, IL where the Grafs were charter members.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store