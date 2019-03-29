Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANZ LOEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANZ X. LOEW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANZ X. LOEW Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Franz X. Loew, age 94, of Rolling Meadows, passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosina Loew and the late Johanna Loew. Beloved father of Franz (Sue) Loew. Devoted grandfather of Mike, Jenny, and Tom. Great-grandfather of 8. Dear step-father of Olaf (Jeannette) Stanzer, Silvia (Mike) Eibel, Erwin (Connie) Stanzer. Memorial visitation Saturday, 10:00 A.M. until time of Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 100 W. Michigan Ave., Palatine, IL 60067. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Palatine. For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now