ROLLING MEADOWS - Franz X. Loew, age 94, of Rolling Meadows, passed away March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosina Loew and the late Johanna Loew. Beloved father of Franz (Sue) Loew. Devoted grandfather of Mike, Jenny, and Tom. Great-grandfather of 8. Dear step-father of Olaf (Jeannette) Stanzer, Silvia (Mike) Eibel, Erwin (Connie) Stanzer. Memorial visitation Saturday, 10:00 A.M. until time of Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 100 W. Michigan Ave., Palatine, IL 60067. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Palatine. For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019