Reverend Fred Eisenhut died suddenly on August 22, 2020 of acute renal failure. Fred, age 84, was the loving husband and father of three children. Fred was born December 7, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Fred and BeAda (Felde) Eisenhut. He attended Chicago Public Schools, received his undergraduate degree from North Central College and Master of Divinity from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary. He was ordained in 1962 and joined the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist church. In December of 1962 he married the love of his life, Kathleen Tyree. Fred served as pastor at parishes in Maple Park, Cortland, Savanna, Dundee, Villa Park, and Oswego, retiring to Huntley IL in 2005 where he developed many strong friendships. Fred had a passion for teaching. Well known for his love of reading, he found joy in sharing his insights and experiences with others. For him, there was no such thing as "too many books". As a minister, he was known for his gentle humor and compassionate spirit, officiating over moments of joy and providing comfort in moments of sorrow. In 2016 his lifelong devotion to the Chicago Cubs was finally rewarded when they won the World Series. Fred is survived by his wife, Kathy; their three children, Fred Jr., Joanna and Jason. Fred is also survived by loving siblings, Marlene Blacklaw, Joanne (Don) Lange, Richard (Maria) Eisenhut; and in-laws, Cyndy (Tim) Eckblad, Carol (Bob) Haider, Thomas Tyree, and Jeanne (Don)Tyree-Francis; several cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Gerald Blacklaw. A memorial service will be held at Barrington United Methodist Church, 98 IL-62, Barrington, IL 60010 (Reservations at (847-836-5540), on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. For those who cannot attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available through the church. Memorial donations may be made to Huntley Area Public Library or Barrington United Methodist Church.







