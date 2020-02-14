|
|
LIBERTYVILLE - Fred Wachta, age 91, went home to the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home in Libertyville after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Fred spent his younger years in Chicago where he attended Senn High School. There he participated in their gymnastics, cheerleading, and diving teams. He was a championship diver in Chicago and in IL. He enlisted in the Army where he served at Fort Lee, VA and overseas in Vienna, Austria. Upon return home, he married his precious wife, Bonnie, on January 28, 1950. They moved to Grayslake, IL and Fred began his career first with auto body and fender work, and then began taking on carpentry jobs to install cabinets and other handy work. This led to his learning the building trade and opening his own business, Ivanhoe Construction Company, as a General Contractor. Fred also served on the Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Recovery Unit (Dive Team). Fred built many homes in the Lake County area. He and Bonnie spent wonderful years together living in rural Lake Villa, Libertyville, and at their winter home in Ft. Myers, FL. As a husband, father and friend, Fred was a loyal and trustworthy person who could always be counted on to help those in need. He touched many lives with his generosity and kindness. He was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed those sports well into his late 80's. He also took up acrylic oil painting in his retirement years, and became quite accomplished. He enjoyed traveling, boating, water-skiing, scuba-diving, and spending time with family and his canine companions over the years. A lifetime discipline of exercise and physical fitness was a passion for him. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie, devoted children Curt (Joni) Wachta, Dee (James) Marsh, and Robert (Dawnell) Wachta, grandchildren Craig Keehn, Mark Wachta, Lydia (Eric) Campbell, Bryan (Samantha) Wachta and great grandchildren Makayla Campbell and Makenna Campbell. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Libertyville Covenant Church, 250 S. Saint Mary's Road, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Libertyville Covenant Church, 250 S. Saint Mary's Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048. Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnett-dane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020