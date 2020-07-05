1/
FRED J. WAGNER Jr.
ELGIN - Fred J. Wagner, Jr., age 70, former many year resident of East Dundee, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Inverness Health and Rehab Center. Fred was born in Chicago on December 3, 1949 and was the son of the late Fred J. and Jewel (nee Kadelcik) Wagner. On May 19, 1973 he married Patti S. Russell. Patti preceded Fred in death on February 20, 2015 after 41 years of marriage. Fred was a lifelong resident of the area, a 1969 graduate of Barrington High School and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. Prior to retirement Fred worked for Eagle Food Stores. Fred is survived by his sister; Linda (Kevin) Sportsman, his brothers-in-law; Tom (Bonnie) Russell and Larry (Judy) Russell, as well as his nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his parents and beloved wife; Patti, Fred was preceded in death by a sister; Sandra Domich. There will be no visitation. Private family graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
