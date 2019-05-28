Daily Herald Obituaries
Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations
410 N. Webster Street
Wildwood, FL 34785
(352) 748-1000
Fred M. Graszer, 88, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Mr. Graszer was born October 13, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Peter and Helen (Brauns) Graszer. He retired as a Mechanical Engineer after 35 years of service with Universal Oil. Fred moved here in 1996 from Wheeling, IL and is a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL. Survivors include his loving wife, Frances; children, Kathy (Jim) Blouch, Lynn Fergus, Fred (Karen) Graszer, Greg (Deb) Graszer and Matthew (Kathy) Graszer, siblings, Harold Graszer, Helen Ressler and Nancy Richter; 11 grandchildren and 5 going on 7 great-grandchildren. Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Wiegard and son-in-law, Bill Fergus. A Celebration of Life and interment will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude League, 205 W. Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60606, www.shrineofstjude.org. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, FL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019
