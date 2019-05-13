Daily Herald Obituaries
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Maryhill Cemetery
Niles, IL
Fred "Rick" Richard McDonel USAF Veteran, age 59. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Jamrozik), loving father of Ashley Megan and Cody Ryne McDonel, dear son of Delores McDonel Jacques of Panama City, FL and the late Richard "Dick" McDonel of Eau Claire, WI, dear brother of Taschie Summers and the late Sheila McDonel, dear brother-in-law of John (Sherry) Jamrozik and Joyce (Kevin) Sorensen, dear uncle of several nieces and nephews, and cousin to many, best friend of Lannie (Judy) Overton and godfather of Ryan Overton, "Grampy" to his four legged friends Lenny, Bailey, and Evie. Beloved coach to many throughout the years. Go Pack Go and On Wisconsin! Visitation Wednesday May 15th 3-9 PM at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Rd., Wood Dale. Chapel services will be Thursday May 16th 11 AM in the chapel of Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Family and friends are asked to meet at Geils by 9:30 AM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2019
