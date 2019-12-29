|
Fred W. Findeisen, born July 16, 1936 in Chicago, passed away December 16, 2019 at his La Fox, Illinois home. He was a resident of Niles, Michigan and La Fox, Illinois. During his employment with Whirlpool Corporation, he travelled throughout Europe and the USA. He retired from Whirlpool corporation after 41 years of service. After his retirement he enjoyed watching his grandsons wrestle as well as hunting and fishing with his friends of many years. Beloved husband of 57 years to Friederike "Fritzie." Loving father of Fritz R. (Juli) Findeisen and Kristina T. (Dan) Larsen. Proud grandfather of Derek and Kristof Larsen and Fritzel and Mitchell Findeisen. Loving uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews in Germany. In lieu of flowers donations to the Niles Senior High School Wrestling Program, 1441 Eagle St., Niles, MI 49120 would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Friday, Jan. 3rd for 1PM Celebration of Life at Northshore Garden Cemetery in Coloma, Michigan. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019