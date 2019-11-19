Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
493 Forest Ave.
Glen Ellyn, IL
Frederick L. Warnke Jr. age 79, beloved husband of the late Marilyn, loving father of Kurt, Eric and Craig, cherished grandfather of Alexis, Jocelyn and Camryn, dear brother of the late Kingsley. Visitation Friday, from 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton. Funeral Saturday, family and friends will meet at Grace Lutheran Church located at 493 Forest Ave. in Glen Ellyn for a 10 AM Funeral Service. Interment Bethania Cemetery. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
