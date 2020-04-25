|
WHEELING - Frederick McGowan. age 92. of Wheeling since 1956. Served in the US Army during WWII. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Berrie). Loving father of Keith (Robin), Timothy, Dennis (Jill), and Linda (Bono) Gonzales and the late Richard (Katie) McGowan. Proud grandfather of Andrew (Rachel) and Amanda McGowan, Meghan Wynne, Mack, Delaney, and Nathan McGowan, Kyle (Julia) and Brian Gonzales. Great-grandfather of Liam. Dear brother of, Robert (Linda) McGowan, Judith (Frank) Donat, Kathleen McGowan and the late Marilyn Eidsvoog, James McGowan and William McGowan. Fond uncle of Many. Fred also leaves behind many close friends. Fred was a retired firefighter from Evanston Fire Department, proud member of AMVETS Post 66, a Wheeling Water Meter Reader, and a devoted member of Our Saviour Evangelical Free Church. Private Interment Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wheeling AMVETS Post 66, 700 McHenry Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090 appreciated. A life celebration visitation and service will be held at a later date. Please continue to check the memorial page for dates and times at www.funerals.pro. For funeral info, 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2020