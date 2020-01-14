Daily Herald Obituaries
FREDERICK "FRED" MILLER III

FREDERICK "FRED" MILLER III Obituary
ELGIN - Frederick "Fred" Miller III, 84, formerly of Algonquin and Mount Prospect, IL, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 from a long illness. Loving husband of 61 years to Gale Miller. Fred grew up in Indiana and graduated from Wabash College. During college, Fred met his wife, Gale Wray and was married on January 4, 1959. Fred worked for Walgreens for 21 years, and then owned a printing company in Palatine, IL for 21 years. Fred is survived by his wife, Gale; his two children, Frederick Miller IV "Rick" and his wife, Beth, and Gregory Miller and his wife, Jennifer. He also has 5 grandchildren, Austin, Parker, Jack, Katie, and Nick. Services will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
