ELGIN - Frederick Wayne Hakes, age 64, of Elgin, Illinois, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL and entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ, who was the joy of his soul. He was born April 1, 1955, in Concordia, KS, the son of Lester B. and Wanda F. Hakes. Fred attended school in Beatrice, Nebraska, and continued his education at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Upon graduation, he began his career in Garden City, Kansas before eventually moving onto Des Moines, Iowa where he met his wife, Nancy Tapper. Fred and Nancy were married on September 17, 1983, in Iowa City, Iowa. Fred was a member of the Elgin Evangelical Free Church where he enjoyed most servicing with his friends and fellow believers to share their joint love of Christ to everyone they met. He also loved working with the Missionaries of the church to share the gospel of Christ around the world. He treasured most his friendships from church, family, high school and college friends who gave him much support throughout his life and especially with his latest battle against cancer. He loved gardening and always had a wonderful harvest that he would share with everyone. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks. Photography was a special interest, and he was the official family events photographer. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Gary. Fred will always be remembered by his wife, Nancy; his older sister, Anita (Tom) Lytle; his brother Dan (Linda) Hakes; his younger sister Carol (Randy) Rohlfing, Mother-in-law Ann Tapper; brother-in-law Scott (Lisa) Tapper; and sister-in-law MaryAnn (Jeff) Strawhacker; and by all of his nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Elgin Evangelical Free Church, 1900 Big Timber Rd., Elgin. Burial will be private in Graceland Cemetery, Webster City, IA. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the church. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019