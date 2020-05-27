|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Fredrick G. Lauterburg Jr. passed away peacefully May 23, 2020. He was born September 26, 1942 in Palatine, to the late Fredrick and Mary Lauterburg. He was a mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 35 years. Fredrick was the father of Steven and Kevin (Caroll) Lauterburg and Karen (Rob) Schroeder; grandfather of Taylor and Shelby Lauterburg, Ryan and Katie Schroeder; and brother of Cathy and the late Thomas Lauterburg. Due to this unprecedented time, services will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020