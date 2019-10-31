|
ELGIN - Fredrick S. "Fritz" von Heimburg, 73, entered his eternal home on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on April 25, 1946 in Marinette, WI, Fritz was a 1965 graduate of Belvidere High School. Following High School, Fritz proudly served in the Air Force from 1967-1971 during The Vietnam War. Upon completion of his service, Fritz went back to school at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. It was during this time, while singing in the school's choir, that Fritz met the love of his life, Jean Legler. The two were married on December 23, 1972 in New Glarus, WI. Following his graduation from Western Illinois University, with a degree in Law Enforcement, Fritz became a police officer and then a Postal Inspector for The United States Postal Service, retiring in 2001 after 20 years of service. After retiring, Fritz found a new passion: Charity work. Combining his love of riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, with his passion for charity work, Fritz combined the two and got involved with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride for Kids in the early 1990's. Over the course of the past 25+ years, Fritz helped his motorcycle club help raise over $5 Million dollars for the Foundation! Fritz was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, IL where he and his wife continued to sing throughout their lives in the choir. Fritz also had a deep love of the Green Bay Packers, with whom he was a shareholder. Even at the end, he stuck around for one more Packers win, and one more Bears loss! Fritz was welcomed home by his parents, Anno and Mary(Abernethy) von Heimburg. Fritz will forever be remembered by his wife, Jean von Heimburg, children, Eric (Chanda) von Heimburg and Elisa (Jamie) Bryant, brothers, Tom (Alva) von Heimburg, Karl (Valerie) von Heimburg; sister, Kleo Hill; sister-in-law, Sue (Roy) Kempfer; grandchildren, Aaron, Abigail, and Matthew von Heimburg, Luke, Jacob, and Joshua Bryant; many nieces and nephews, and special family by heart, Ruth von Heimburg. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be November 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation or the FCC Vestry Choir. The von Heimburg family wish to extend our sincere thanks to Solace Hospice, Fox Valley Oncology and Hematology, and to the many friends and family who have comforted us during this time. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019