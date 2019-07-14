A Resident of Schaumburg since 1966 - Family and friends of Frieda F. Calder (nee Hackl), 94, will gather for visitation Mon., July 15 from 9:00am until time of funeral mass at 10:00am at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born June 11, 1925 in Passau, Germany to Heinrich and Theresia (nee Keolbl), she passed away peacefully July 10, 2019 in Park Ridge with her loving daughter by her side. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and lunch with her friends in the "Velvet Club". Frieda was the adoring wife of 40 years to the late George; loving mother of Margaret Mathias, George (Cathy), Walter (Laura), Eva Muhr and Werner (Donna); fond grandmother of 14; proud great grandmother of 9; dear sister of Rudolf (Anne Marie) Hackl; dear aunt and friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frieda's name to a . Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019