Chesed v'Emet, LLC
, IL 60004
847-577-0856
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Jewish Waldeim Cemetery (Gate 300)
Harlem Ave.
River Forest, IL
FRIEDA SMITH

FRIEDA SMITH Obituary
Frieda Smith, nee Pielet, age 92, beloved wife of the late Alex Smith; devoted mother of Alice and Jeff (Kathi) Smith; loving sister of Sophie (Jacob) Pollack. Frieda and Sophie had 12 siblings predecease them. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service Tuesday 2 p.m. Jewish Waldheim Cemetery (Gate 300), Harlem Ave., River Forest. Remembrances maybe made to Cong. Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info, Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
