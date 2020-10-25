1/
G. DOUGLAS DONOHO
1940 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Gary Douglas "Doug" Donoho was born on January 19, 1940 in Dixon to Donald and Helen (nee Smith) Donoho. He died Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Park Ridge. Mr. Donoho attended Carthage College in Wisconsin. During his college career he met his wife, Charla and was inducted into the Carthage Football Hall of Fame. Doug worked as a College and Career Counselor for High School District 214 for 35 years. Then Doug worked for St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights for seven years. He had a passion for reading, education, the outdoors, traveling, fishing, and meeting up with his friends. Doug loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren who called him "Papa," and was loved by all. Doug is survived by his children, Todd (Colleen) Donoho, Kurt Donoho and Nina (Terry) Gill; grandchildren, Jake Donoho, Zachary Gill, Trent Gill, Katie Donoho and Kylie Gill; siblings, Gene (Rosie) Donoho, Jim (Jane) Donoho, Greg (Pam) Donoho, and Becky (Ray) Johnson; brother-in-law, Alan Spotts; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charla (nee Walters); his parents; siblings, Donny (Darlene) Donoho and Linda Spotts. A Graveside Service will be held 2:30 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Buddy Foundation at www.thebuddyfoundation.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
