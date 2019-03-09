|
|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for G. William "Bill" Anderson, 78, is 11 AM Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Ivanhoe Congregational Church, 21078 W Hwy 176 Mundelein, IL 60060. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 9-11 AM at the Ivanhoe Church. Light lunch at the church to follow interment. Bill was born August 27, 1940 in Spencer, Iowa and passed away March 6, 2019 at Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. He is survived by his loving wife Jo, loving children Kelly (Nick Nilsson) Anderson, Greg (Donna) Anderson, Amy (Randy) Saller, Nichole Anderson and 6 grandchildren. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019