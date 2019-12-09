|
Gabriel Bernas, Jr, passed on March 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Sibuyan, Philippines and immigrated to the United States in 1980 where he worked as an engineer. Retiring in 1999, he busied himself in developing his ancestral property and in improving the plight of the townspeople. He is survived by his wife Lolita, daughters Eliza and Cristina, son Robert, son-in-law Roger, grandsons Daniel and Samuel, brother Silverio, and sister Salvacion. Gabriel will forever live in our thoughts and hearts.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 9, 2019