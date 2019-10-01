Daily Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
GAIL B. LOCACIATO


1937 - 2019
HUNTLEY - Gail B. Locaciato, 81, died peacefully, September 29, 2019. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Huntley Animal House Shelter. Gail was born October 29, 1937 in Chicago, the daughter of Anthony and Marie Lerro. In 1956, she married Anthony Locaciato. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, video poker and playing the slots. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Grammy who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Tony Locaciato, her children, Jim (Christine) Locaciato, Craig (Terry) Locaciato, and Dena (Tony) Locaciato, by her grandchildren, Tony (Dayna), Matthew (Christi), by her sister-in-law, Diane Lerro and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Glenn. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
