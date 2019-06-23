Daily Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
GAIL B. SPARKMAN


HUNTLEY - Gail B. Sparkman, 74, a loving mother and devoted grandmother, died unexpectedly on June 8, 2019. Gail is survived by her children; Timothy (Judy) Sparkman and Thomas (LaDagea) Sparkman; her grandchildren, Alison Sparkman, Amy Sparkman, Peytin Sparkman and Amerah Sparkman; great-grandchild, Makenzie Peterson; and by her siblings, JoAnn (Edward) Aeshlimann, Donald (Mary) Wilfinger and Rosemarie Wilfinger. Gail was born in Chicago on August 5, 1944 to Joseph and Hattie Wilfinger. Gail was a devoted grandmother. Nothing brought more joy to Gail then spending time with her grandchildren. Gail enjoyed walking, playing cards with her friends and shopping on QVC. A memorial to celebrate the life of Gail will be held at DeFiore Funeral and Cremation Service from 1:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 located at 10763 Dundee Road in Huntley, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or in memory of Gail Sparkman.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
