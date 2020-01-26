|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Gail Randles, nee Brechtel, age 73. Loving mother of Gina (Edward) Rahoi and Gary (Sandy) Randles. Cherished grandmother of Janelle, Edward John, Michael, Virginia, Kevin and Steven. Beloved great grandmother of Jaxon. Dear daughter of the late Hans and Florence Brechtel. Loving sister of George (Karen) Brechtel and the late Marjorie Horky. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 AM at Queen of the Rosary Catholic Church, 750 W. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Stickney. As an expression of sympathy, the family asks for memorial contributions to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020