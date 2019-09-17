Daily Herald Obituaries
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
(815) 248-2200
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
405 S. Rush Street
Roselle, IL
View Map
GALE A. GROSS


1939 - 2019
GALE A. GROSS Obituary
Gale A. Gross, 80, of Davis, IL died at 5:56 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 in Medina Nursing Center after a lengthy illness. Born March 19, 1939 in Berwyn, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gale E. and Josephine (Petrik) Gross. Graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, Class of 1957, Roosevelt University with a BS in 1962 and Lake Forest School of Management with a Masters in 1974. He married the former Donna I. Bell in St. Charles, IL on June 18, 1960. He was employed as a production/planning manager by Honeywell, retiring in 1997. He was a two-term member of the Lake Park High School Board of Education, Roselle, IL; was on the board of directors of the Lake Park High School Band Parents Organization for 15 years, where he served multiple years as president and treasurer; was Troop Committee Chair for Boy Scout Troop 55, Roselle, IL and was on the Building, Roads and Grounds Committee and a member and past president of the Garden Club at Lake Summerset. Survivors include his son, Donald (Jill) Gross; daughter, Susan Gross and grandchildren, Jacob (Krittika) and Zachary Gross, and dear friends, Joe and Marilyn Mendera. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Lynn and brother, Alan Gross. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 S. Rush Street, Roselle, IL 60172. McCorkle Funeral Home, Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL is assisting the family. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
