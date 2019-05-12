INVERNESS - Gale (Powell) Staral, beloved wife of Charles (Chuck) Staral, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on April 13, 2019 at the age of 79. She passed away peacefully at The Clarendale of Algonquin, IL, shortly after a visit from all of her close family. Born to William and Margaret Powell on February 22, 1940 in Washington, DC, she was the older sister of Lynn Brewer (Chuck). Gale grew up in the Baltimore, MD and Boston, MA areas and ultimately her family moved to Illinois as a teenager where she later married Edward Bogdajewicz to whom Michael (Jayne) Bogdajewicz of Jacksonville, FL, Lynn (Scott) Rhein of Clive, IA and Paul (Michele) Bogdajewicz of Westfield, IN were born. Youngest daughter Christy (Chad) Udell of Machesney Park, IL was born of Gale's marriage union to Chuck Staral on February 14, 1973 and they lived in Mount Prospect, IL until they moved to their most recent home in Inverness, IL. Gale's unwavering faith was displayed through her loving her Savior passionately, listening to Christian music, reading the Bible, sharing Christ's love with family and friends, and helping others come to faith. Jesus was so entrenched in her heart that even after much of her memory faded, she could still recite Psalm 23 and mouth along to her favorite Christian songs. Her love for others shown brightly as she regularly provided gift baskets, cards with warm messages, or giving of her time to others in times of need or celebration. Gale was active in her church and small groups, and enjoyed the times when all of her family could be together. Left to cherish memories of Gale and celebrate her meeting her Savior are her husband, sister, children, 12 grandchildren and many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her family wishes to thank the many caregivers in several facilities where she spent her final years for the excellent care and love they provided. Her husband Chuck's unconditional love and care for Gale was a model for all of us. A celebration of Gale's life will be held at The Orchard, 1301 S. Grove Ave., Barrington, IL on Sunday May 19th at 1:30pm with a reception following the service. Donations in Gale's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation http://act.alz.org/goto/Gale-Staral. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary