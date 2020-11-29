MOUNT PROSPECT - Galen R. South, age 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois for 43 years, passed away on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (nee DeGroote) for 49 years. Loving father of Jason. Dear brother of Felicity (Tom) Littlepage and the late Barbara LaMoth. Graduate of Middlebury College, Vermont and University of Chicago Law School. Loving pet parent, dog wrangler, chauffeur, and an asset to all who competed in dog sports. Services will be private. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Care. For information, please visit www.glhillsfuneralhome.com
or call 847-699-9003.