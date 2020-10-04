Gary A Herman, age, 73, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Britton). Loving father of Cheri Anderson and Danella (Benjamin) Seaver. Cherished grandfather of Amber, Maya, Gavin and Brynne. Dearest son of June and the late Lawrence. Fond brother of Diane (Chris) Criscione and Carol (Patrick) Hammers. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. 30-year career with the Carol Stream Police Department. Funeral Monday, 11 am at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 pm. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West. 630-510-0044.