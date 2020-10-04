1/1
GARY A. HERMAN
Gary A Herman, age, 73, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Britton). Loving father of Cheri Anderson and Danella (Benjamin) Seaver. Cherished grandfather of Amber, Maya, Gavin and Brynne. Dearest son of June and the late Lawrence. Fond brother of Diane (Chris) Criscione and Carol (Patrick) Hammers. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. 30-year career with the Carol Stream Police Department. Funeral Monday, 11 am at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 pm. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West. 630-510-0044.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
October 3, 2020
Sean Seaver
October 3, 2020
KATHY KARBACH
October 3, 2020
Angela Uptegrove
October 3, 2020
Jamie Collette
October 3, 2020
Grace Barr
October 2, 2020
carol carter
