Gary E. Hovda, age 64, of South Elgin, IL, formerly of Streamwood, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a long illness. Gary was born in Chicago, IL on September 17, 1954. He graduated from Larkin High School in 1972. Gary loved the outdoors, playing softball, gardening, painting and being with his pets. In his later years he loved collecting antique toys and cars. He is survived by his son, Tyson Hovda and sister, Donna Ross. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Henrietta Hovda. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019