Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
780 South Bartlett Rd.
Streamwood, IL
View Map
GARY FRAZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY FRAZER

GARY FRAZER Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Gary Frazer, 69, of Streamwood, Illinois passed away October 15th surrounded by his family. Gary grew up in Melrose Park. He was a trouble-maker teen that always kept his mother on her toes. He served his country in Vietnam during three terms. Unfortunately, 15 years ago he began his journey with illnesses attributed to Agent Orange that he was exposed to during his time in Vietnam. He was a fighter. He survived multiple bouts of cancer and a list of illnesses that seemed to go on and on. The last seven years were marked with a fight against COPD which, ultimately, took his life. Gary was a stubborn man and his stubbornness was what made him a survivor. Gary always lived life on his own terms. He lived in the moment and did everything that he wanted to do. Gary is survived by his mother, Cleo Brolin, his wife, Susan Frazer, his daughters, Kristen (Andrew Balazs), Veronica (Shane Muto), Lindsy (Mark Green) and Stacy, his sister, Debi McGee, his nephews, Patrick and Kevin, and his grandchildren, Buddy, Ryan, Olive and Oliver. He will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 780 South Bartlett Rd., Streamwood, IL 60107 on October 26, 2019 at 10 am. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Elgin. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
