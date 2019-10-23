|
NAPERVILLE - Gary Frederick Englehorn, age 82, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Brookdale of Lisle. He was born on July 23, 1937 in Lansing, Iowa. Gary is survived by his daughter Lauren (Jeremy) Rogers; grandchildren Abigail and Zachary Rogers; sisters Elinor (the late Leo) Meyer and Carol (the late Kenneth) MacDonald; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Marilyn "Meg" Englehorn (nee Urda); parents Harold and Viette Englehorn; siblings John (the late Nancy) Englehorn and Ruth (Richard) Clauson. Family and friends to gather Friday October 25 for Memorial Visitation 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Service 11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Inurnment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Brookdale of Lisle, 1700 Robin Ln., Lisle, IL 60532. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Gary's memory, donations to a charity of the donor's choosing in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019