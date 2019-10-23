Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brookdale of Lisle
1700 Robin Ln.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY ENGLEHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY FREDERICK ENGLEHORN


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY FREDERICK ENGLEHORN Obituary
NAPERVILLE - Gary Frederick Englehorn, age 82, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Brookdale of Lisle. He was born on July 23, 1937 in Lansing, Iowa. Gary is survived by his daughter Lauren (Jeremy) Rogers; grandchildren Abigail and Zachary Rogers; sisters Elinor (the late Leo) Meyer and Carol (the late Kenneth) MacDonald; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Marilyn "Meg" Englehorn (nee Urda); parents Harold and Viette Englehorn; siblings John (the late Nancy) Englehorn and Ruth (Richard) Clauson. Family and friends to gather Friday October 25 for Memorial Visitation 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Service 11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Inurnment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Brookdale of Lisle, 1700 Robin Ln., Lisle, IL 60532. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Gary's memory, donations to a charity of the donor's choosing in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now