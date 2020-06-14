ELGIN - Gary J. Krolik Sr., age 85, of Elgin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 9, 2020. Gary was born in Chicago on June 25, 1934, the son of John and Clara Krolik. He married the love of his life Adrienne Churchill on June 6, 1962. Gary retired from NCR Corporation, after 40+ years as a field engineer. In his free time he enjoyed camping and spending time at his trailer on Rock River, with his family and friends. He was a dedicated husband and an amazing caregiver to his late wife Adrienne. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Gary is survived by his children: Deborah Krolik, Wendy Atkinson, Laura Candella, Kathy Dunn-Garcia, and Gary Krolik, Jr.; grandchildren: Shelly, Charlene, Arron, Ruthanne, Kate, Kelli, Karen, and Kim; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by, his loving wife of 54 years Adrienne; his parents, John and Clara Krolik; his in-laws Walter and Ruth Churchill as well as brother-in-law Cliff Churchill. Due to current health crisis private family service will take place, on Tuesday June 16, 2020 followed by burial at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. If desired memorial donations may be directed to: "Right at Home of West Central Chicago," 400 Lake St., Suite 112-C, Roselle, IL 60172, Phone 630-529-4000. Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, IL, 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.