ELGIN - Gary J. "Wheels" Wehrle, 73, of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Elgin. He was born October 1, 1946 in Elgin the son of George and Eulalia Dietz Wehrle. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life and was a graduate of St. Edward Catholic High School, Elgin. He spent many years in Scouting and was an Eagle Scout. Being born and raised in Elgin, Gary took an active interest in his community. Starting with his early years of delivering the newspaper to his most recent working days of driving a school bus for special needs children. Gary tried wearing many different hats in all the years in between. He was the Secretary/Treasurer of the Elgin United Civics Association for 25+ years. He was a precinct comitteeman, he held various offices in several of the social clubs and was a longtime member of the Elgin Riverside, Owls Athletic, Moose, Turners and Elks. To his many friends, there was no one more social than him. He will be greatly missed by his countless friends and loving family. This includes the dedication and faithfulness of Lanie (his caregiver) and special neighbors Richard, Amy and John. Surviving are his loving wife, Phyllis Skibley Wehrle whom he married on Sept., 15, 1990, 2 sisters, Mary (Gary) Kamplain, Jane (Jeff) Hallman, 2 brothers, George (Linda) and Donald (Mary) Wehrle, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private Graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Huntley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be the Parkinson's Foundation or the . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2020