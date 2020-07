Gary L. Callahan, 68, passed away from natural causes on June 6, 2020 in his home in Schaumburg IL. He was born August 8, 1951 in Indianapolis IN to the late Emil and Bette Callahan. Gary's career was in Health Administration and Consulting. Funeral arrangements were made by Journey Cremations of Rolling Meadows IL; Private service. See www.journeycremations.com for a more detailed obituary.