GARY L. KREMHOLZ


1950 - 2020
GARY L. KREMHOLZ Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Gary L. Kremholz, 69, was born August 8, 1950 in Hinsdale and passed away suddenly March 24, 2020. Gary was the beloved husband of Kathleen T. (Clifford) Kremholz and they were married for 36 years; loving father of Melissa Kremholz and Brian (Amber) Lambert; cherished grandfather of Bryn Lambert; devoted son of Joyce Volpe (Willard Smith III) Smith; dear sister of Sherry (David) Watt and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kremholz and his stepfather, Milton Volpe. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. For information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
