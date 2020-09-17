1/
GARY LEROY MOE
{ "" }
SOUTH ELGIN - Gary Leroy Moe of South Elgin since 1972, Beloved husband of Sandra (nee: Snadefur); loving father of Sherry (Rob) Miles, Brian (Laura) and Lyle (Kim); dear grandfather of Jon, Michaelina, Gabriella, Alexandra, Austin and McKenzie; fond brother of Russell, Cindy Gala. Gary worked for 40 years at Spraying Systems and liked to read mysteries. Memorial visitation Saturday September 19, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 95 South Gilbert St. (at Middle St.), South Elgin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Anderson Animal Shelter would be appreciated. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 847-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
