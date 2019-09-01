Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
Rosemont , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY ZIELINSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY M. ZIELINSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY M. ZIELINSKY Obituary
Gary M. Zielinsky, age 60, passed away suddenly at his home on August 28, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband of Deborah F., nee Kula, for 35 wonderful years; loving father of Ashley F. (Dan) Harris and Kyle M. Zielinsky; dearest son of the late Esther, nee Kendzior, and the late Terry Zielinsky; cherished grandpa "G.Z." of Zachary Harris; dearest brother of Ronald (Lauren) Zielinsky; fond uncle of Dana (Jordan) Steinberg, Kristen (Michael) Amato, Kevin (Altera) Zielinsky and Brendan Homanick. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady of Hope Church in Rosemont for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Mausoleum in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness. at NAMI.org would be appreciated. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now