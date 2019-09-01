|
Gary M. Zielinsky, age 60, passed away suddenly at his home on August 28, 2019. Gary was the beloved husband of Deborah F., nee Kula, for 35 wonderful years; loving father of Ashley F. (Dan) Harris and Kyle M. Zielinsky; dearest son of the late Esther, nee Kendzior, and the late Terry Zielinsky; cherished grandpa "G.Z." of Zachary Harris; dearest brother of Ronald (Lauren) Zielinsky; fond uncle of Dana (Jordan) Steinberg, Kristen (Michael) Amato, Kevin (Altera) Zielinsky and Brendan Homanick. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady of Hope Church in Rosemont for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Mausoleum in Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness. at NAMI.org would be appreciated. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019