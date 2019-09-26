Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY P. SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY P. SULLIVAN Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Gary P. Sullivan, age 72, passed away peacefully, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Sullivan, nee Heitzman. Loving father of Gary (Marisa), Brian (Maria), Steve (Tasha), and Amy (Jason) Chipules. Cherished Papa of Derrick, Maxine, Lexi, Cameron, Emma, Michael, Jacob, Morgan, and Mason. Dear brother of Terri (James) Santistevan. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday September 28, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Memorial Mass Saturday September 28, 12:00 p.m. at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now