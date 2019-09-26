|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Gary P. Sullivan, age 72, passed away peacefully, September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Sullivan, nee Heitzman. Loving father of Gary (Marisa), Brian (Maria), Steve (Tasha), and Amy (Jason) Chipules. Cherished Papa of Derrick, Maxine, Lexi, Cameron, Emma, Michael, Jacob, Morgan, and Mason. Dear brother of Terri (James) Santistevan. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday September 28, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Memorial Mass Saturday September 28, 12:00 p.m. at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019